Ukraine has received the equivalent of more than 38 billion euros in international financial aid

Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, has received the equivalent of more than 38 billion euros in international financial aid in 2023. "This has allowed us to finance all necessary expenditure," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko in a video interview with Forbes Ukraine magazine on Wednesday.

This mainly involved defense spending, but also pensions, aid for internally displaced persons and salaries for state employees. The year 2023 was therefore more stable than the previous year. However, every day of war costs the country a good 120 million euros in defense spending alone.

With regard to the coming year, the minister emphasized: "I'm less worried about 2024 than 2025." This is mainly due to the uncertainties regarding further support from the European Union and the USA due to the upcoming elections in 2024. For 2024, Marchenko had already previously stated the need for funds from abroad at the equivalent of over 33 billion euros.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 22 months with massive Western aid.

