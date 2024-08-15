Skip to content
Ukraine establishes military command in Kursk region

Ukrainian troops have controlled parts of the Russian border area near Kursk for several days. Now, a military headquarters is to regulate public life there.

The Ukrainian High Command, Syrskyj, has announced the establishment of a military headquarters in the Russian region of Kursk.

Ukrainian forces have established a military headquarters in the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, which they control. The headquarters is tasked with maintaining law and order and addressing the immediate needs of the population, said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. General Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the headquarters.

Syrskyi also stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive. These figures could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian forces launched a major ground offensive in the Russian region of Kursk on August 6, marking the first such incursion since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has escalated with the Ukrainian forces launching a major ground offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, which is being seen as a new phase in the war. The new military headquarters in Kursk is working tirelessly to ensure peace and stability in the area, as the war continues to impact the lives of the local population.

