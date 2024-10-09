Ukraine dismantles substantial Russian encampment utilizing numerous unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine frequently confronts daily Russian air attacks, utilizing Shahed-type drones. Now, Ukraine retaliates, decimating hundreds of these drones.

As per Ukrainian military sources, they've successfully struck and obliterated a drone facility situated in Russia's Krasnodar region. Following a direct hit, a subsequent explosion was documented, as reported by the General Staff in Kyiv.

In total, approximating 400 drones of Iranian Shahed model were housed in the targeted structure. "The demolition of the Shahed drone facility will significantly diminish the capability of the Russian invaders to terrorize the innocent inhabitants of Ukrainian urban areas and villages," the statement stated.

Russian authorities confirmed a blaze in a warehouse near the village of Oktyabrsky. The region is currently under lockdown, with around 800 square meters of the site ablaze, according to the regional operations team in Krasnodar Region. The coordinates align with those of the drone strike reported by Kyiv. Regrettably, the operations team did not provide any insight into the fire's origin or the content stored in the warehouse.

Weapons depot attack as well

These Shahed drones were created in Iran and are consistently employed by Russian forces in attacks on Ukrainian cities. As per "Kyiv Independent" reports, Russian troops launched over 1300 drones of this kind in September alone.

During the previous night, Ukraine launched an attack on a Russian weapons depot situated along the border region of Bryansk. The depot, which also maintained ammunition from North Korea, was the target of an airstrike, as per the Ukrainian military.

According to the information, the stored materials included glide bombs and "ammunition for rocket and artillery systems, including that supplied by North Korea." According to Russian state media, the authorities in Bryansk declared an emergency state in the Karachevsky district due to "explosions."

The attack on Ukraine, being subjected to relentless air attacks by Russia, finds another point of retaliation with the strike on a Russian weapons depot in Bryansk. This depot was reportedly housing ammunition from North Korea, making it a significant target during Ukraine's response to the ongoing conflict.

The destruction of the weapons depot and the Shahed drone facility in Russia's Krasnodar region are significant blows to Russia's offensive capabilities, potentially limiting their capacity to deploy these Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukrainian cities.

