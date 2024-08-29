Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe conflict

Ukraine disables four nuclear power plant reactors through airstrike

Russia launches attacks on power plants in Ukraine, avoiding nuclear power stations. Nevertheless, certain vital nuclear installations experience impact due to these assaults.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Ukraine temporarily halted operations at four nuclear reactor units following a Russian aerial...
Ukraine temporarily halted operations at four nuclear reactor units following a Russian aerial assault, the country reported. (Archive visual)

- Ukraine disables four nuclear power plant reactors through airstrike

Due to a Russian aerial assault, Ukraine was forced to momentarily halt operations at four of its nuclear reactors, as per official announcements. The Ukrainian administration made these declarations in a communique to the International Atomic Energy Agency situated in Vienna. The IAEA released this communique from a contributing nation, yet has yet to express their stance on the issue.

In the early hours of last Monday's intense Russian air strike, reactors 1, 3, and 4 at the Rivne NPP needed to be temporarily disabled. The South Ukraine NPP increased its power output to offset this loss. Later in the afternoon, due to grid voltage fluctuations, the third reactor block at this facility also had to be shut down.

The letter noted, "The Russian Federation is strategically attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure with the goal of destabilizing the operation of nuclear power plants, which supply the majority of Ukraine's electricity." No separate affirmations were released in relation to this incident.

Russia had previously bombarded or impaired numerous coal, gas, and hydroelectric power plants utilizing airstrikes. Although Ukrainian-controlled NPPs have not endured direct attacks, they have been influenced by power grid inconsistencies. The largest Ukrainian NPP, Zaporizhzhia, currently under Russian control, is presently offline. The IAEA has urged both sides to ensure the security of nuclear facilities.

The Russian strategy aimed at disrupting Ukraine's energy sector included attacks on its nuclear power plants, as stated in the letter. The conflict surrounding these attacks has led to temporary shutdowns at several Ukrainian nuclear reactors.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public