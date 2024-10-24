Ukraine detains corrupt bureaucrats

The Ukrainian military forces are consistently in need of fresh recruits for their defensive fight against Russia. Regrettably, many Ukrainian males exhibit reluctance to engage in war and opt for monetary compensation instead. Recently, the State Investigation Bureau in Kyiv exposed a substantial corruption scandal.

Employees from a regional enlistment office in the city of Kyiv were reportedly collecting substantial bribes, granting exemptions to men from military service. During these raids, approximately 1,100,000 euros in cash, primarily in US dollars, were seized, as well as eleven premium vehicles valued at over a million euros, as per the State Investigation Bureau.

Three employees from the enlistment office in the Holosiyiv district of Kyiv, including the head of the medical commission, and three civilians were apprehended. These reluctant conscripts paid between 1,800 and over 13,000 euros for fitness exemption certificates.

It is estimated that around 1,000 men have managed to evade military duty this way. Two additional officials are also under suspicion of manipulating the military registry, permitting conscripts to depart the country. All suspects face up to 15 years in prison.

President Zelenskyy expressed firm condemnation towards similar discoveries in 2023

Following Russia's invasion in February 2022, a state of emergency was declared in Ukraine, and a mobilization order was issued. Men of military age are only allowed to leave the country in exceptional circumstances.

After a series of multi-million dollar scandals were revealed in August 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced all chiefs of regional enlistment offices. However, the widespread and financially rewarding practice of dodging military service by purchasing exemptions and exit permits continues unabated.

Transparency International, a non-governmental organization, asserts that despite numerous years of Western-financed reforms, Ukraine remains one of Europe's most corrupt nations, alongside its adversary, Russia.

