Ukraine conducts unexpected strike on Russian ammunition storage facility in Bryansk, Russia.

Ukraine frequently bombards Russia with rockets, glide bombs, and drones on a near-daily basis. Recently, Ukrainian forces reported an attack on an arms depot situated in the Russian region of Bryansk. This depot, suspected to hold ammunition from North Korea, was presumably targeted in an air strike, as per Ukrainian army reports.

The arms storage facility, mainly kept outside, housed glide bombs and "ammunition for rocket and artillery systems, including some from North Korea." Russian news sources affirmed that local authorities declared an emergency in the Karachevsky district due to "explosions."

Critics, such as the U.S. and South Korea, level allegations against North Korea for supplying Russia with weapons and rockets to contribute to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukraine itself claims to have discovered North Korean ammunition at attack sites within their borders. North Korea outright denies these accusations.

Drone skirmishes between Kyiv and Moscow

Russia has faced multiple drone attacks from Ukraine since initiating the invasion in February 2022. In retaliation, Ukraine intensified its air strikes on Russian energy facilities and military bases recently. According to Moscow, Russia's air defense managed to intercept 47 Ukrainian drones throughout the night.

Russian defense officials confirmed that 24 of these drones were downed in Bryansk, while an additional 13 were destroyed over the Azov Sea. Authorities also reported intercepting remained drones over Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar regions.

Simultaneously, Ukraine stated they shot down 21 Russian drones. An industrial facility in the Poltava region was said to have been damaged in a Russian rocket attack.

