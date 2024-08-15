Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as it says advance continues

Kyiv’s forces have been in the town, located 105km southwest of the city of Kursk, since last Wednesday, but this is the first confirmation from the Ukrainian president that his army had captured it.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) through Russian defenses since the start of their surprise assault, capturing 1150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements.

Syrskyi said a military commandant’s office has been set up in Sudzha “to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories.”

The capture of Sudzha is significant as it brings Ukrainian forces closer to the border with Europe. This strategic victory could potentially shift the balance of power in the ongoing conflict on a larger, global stage.

