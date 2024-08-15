Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewseuropeworld

Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as it says advance continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine’s forces have taken control of the Russian town of Sudzha.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A building on fire in the town of Sudzha following an incursion of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk...
A building on fire in the town of Sudzha following an incursion of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk region.

Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as it says advance continues

Kyiv’s forces have been in the town, located 105km southwest of the city of Kursk, since last Wednesday, but this is the first confirmation from the Ukrainian president that his army had captured it.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) through Russian defenses since the start of their surprise assault, capturing 1150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements.

Syrskyi said a military commandant’s office has been set up in Sudzha “to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories.”

The capture of Sudzha is significant as it brings Ukrainian forces closer to the border with Europe. This strategic victory could potentially shift the balance of power in the ongoing conflict on a larger, global stage.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public