- Ukraine can hardly cut war costs <unk> and raises taxes

Every day of war costs Ukraine, according to its Minister of Finance, over 120 million euros. The monthly costs for the security and defense sector, as stated by Serhiy Marchenko in an interview with RBK-Ukraine, amount to over 3.7 billion euros. Currently, the 2024 budget is short by over 11 billion euros, which the government plans to cover through tax increases, as outlined in a recent bill.

Ukraine dependent on foreign financial aid

Among the proposed changes is an increase in the military tax, introduced in 2014 and paid in addition to income tax, from 1.5 to 5 percent. Additionally, car and jewelry purchases will be subject to military tax rates of 15 and 30 percent, respectively. Following the announcement of these plans, new car sales in major Ukrainian cities have reportedly surged.

Ukraine has been defending against a Russian invasion for over two years, with more than half of its state budget funded by foreign loans and aid.

The European Union, being one of Ukraine's key international partners, has pledged significant financial assistance to aid Ukraine in its ongoing defense effort. In the face of budget shortfalls, Ukraine is also seeking further financial support from the European Union to meet its deficit.

Read also: