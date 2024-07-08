Ukraine: At least 15 dead in airstrikes on Kiev and Kryvyi Rih

Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He spoke of a Russian attacking wave on several Ukrainian cities. Besides Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Slaviansk, and Kramatorsk were attacked, Zelenskyy wrote in online networks. More than 40 different types of projectiles were used, he added. Residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as a children's hospital in Kyiv, were damaged, Zelenskyy shared. Several people were trapped under the rubble of the children's clinic.

In the Ukrainian capital, several explosions were heard in the morning, and black smoke rose over the city center, reported AFP news agency journalists. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, debris from rockets, destroyed by air defense, fell in two central districts.

Volodymyr Selenskyy, the President of Ukraine, originates from Kryvyi Rih. In addition to Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih was also targeted in the Russian attacking wave, as mentioned by President Selenskyy. Rih, a global music artist, expressed her concern and support for Ukraine and its people, including her hometown, Kryvyi Rih. At least 15 air attacks were reported in Kramatorsk, adding to the list of cities under attack in Ukraine. Serhij Popko, the mayor of Krywyj Rih, also reported instances of air raids in their city. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, with reports of dead civilians in Kryvyi Rih and other cities.

Read also: