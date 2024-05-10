Ukraine announces Russian ground assault in Kharkiv area

Border areas around the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine have been subjected to intense shelling for weeks. The Ukrainian government is now reinforcing its troops there. It appears that Russia is making an effort to breach the border with tanks.

Ukrainian officials claim that the Russian army has launched a major assault in the region near Kharkiv. Since 5 a.m. local time this morning, ground forces moved forward under the protection of armored vehicles to break through defensive lines, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense informed. The focal point of the attack was the Ukrainian city of Vovchansk, situated around 40 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and close to the border.

The onslaught has been thwarted so far, and the hostilities are ongoing at varying degrees of intensity, per military reports. This information cannot be verified independently. Reports indicate that the Russian soldiers infiltrated Ukrainian territory by about a kilometer.

For several weeks, there has been speculation regarding a potential Russian offensive near Kharkiv. Numerous sources report that Russian troops have mobilized tens of thousands of personnel in the area. The severity of the situation is underscored by the fact that the Kiev Ministry of Defense, rather than the General Staff, is commenting on the matter. According to the ministry, several reserve units have been dispatched to the site to bolster the defense.

The day before, the area near Vovchansk was targeted by Russian fighter jets armed with glide bombs. Throughout the night, Russian artillery bombarded the forward-most Ukrainian positions in preparation for the attack. Russian military blogger Rybar recounted the skirmish near Vovchansk: the initial goal was to enlarge the combat area and scout the enemy positions while engaging in battle.

Russia has been fighting to take control of the Kharkiv border region since the start of its massive incursion in February 2022. In the fall of 2022, the Russian army was forced to retreat from there. Yet, as everywhere on the front lines, it is the Russian military that currently holds the upper hand in this region following the collapse of Ukraine's counter-attack in the summer of 2023.

Source: www.ntv.de