Ukraine announces advances in their offensive operations in the Russian-controlled Kursk region.

He aims to capture numerous residents in the village of Mala Loknya, which lies approximately 13 kilometers past the border. Zelensky had earlier suggested that captives should be swapped for Ukrainian soldiers imprisoned in Russia.

The Ukrainian military initiated a surprise assault in the border region of Kursk on August 6. As per Syrsky's figures from Thursday, they have seized over 1000 square kilometers of the area and 82 settlements, pushing "35 kilometers into Russian territory."

The objective, in part, includes applying pressure on Russia to engage in a "fair negotiation process" given the Russian conflict in Ukraine, as advised by President's consultant Michailo Podoliak on Friday.

On the other hand, Russia declared that five additional spots in the adjacent region of Belgorod will be evacuated starting Monday. According to Governor Vyaсheslav Gladkov, reported via the Telegram messaging service, access to these locations near the Ukrainian border will be restricted. Access to an additional location will also be temporarily prohibited.

The Ukrainian military's significant advances, as mentioned by Syrsky, with over 1000 square kilometers seized and 82 settlements captured, represent substantial [progress made]. This progress could potentially strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiating a fair resolution to the conflict with Russia, as advised by Podoliak.

Read also: