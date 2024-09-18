Ukraine alleges successful strike on substantial Russian ammunition storage facility during nocturnal drone assault

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian ministry-managed storage facility in Toropets, according to an anonymous source. This facility was reportedly stockpiling Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, air-guided bombs, and artillery ammunition.

The explosion of the drones, defended by local air defenses, ignited large fires, as reported by the regional administration. As a result, Igor Rudenya, the governor, ordered a partial evacuation during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Footage circulating on social media, confirmed by CNN, showed several explosions and buildings in the depot complex engulfed in flames.

Rudenya ordered the evacuation to allow emergency services to manage the flames effectively. The regional administration announced this decision on their official Telegram channel.

The anonymous Ukrainian security source told CNN that these types of attacks are being carried out strategically to decrease Russia's missile capabilities. Furthermore, they suggested that more attacks targeting "comparable" Russian military bases are being planned.

