University Hospital - UKE senior physicians receive prize from the Werner Otto Foundation

UKE senior physicians Julia Neumann and Isabel Molwitz have been awarded the Werner Otto Foundation Prize for the Promotion of Medical Research. The two doctors at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) received the award, which is endowed with 10,000 euros each, for their outstanding medical results in the field of basic and clinical research, as the foundation announced on Wednesday.

Neumann's work provides new insights into the development and molecular appearance of malignant brain tumors in children. This is associated with improved therapeutic approaches. Neumann works at the Institute of Neuropathology and is a group leader in the Emmy Noether Program for Young Scientists at the Center for Molecular Neurobiology in Hamburg.

Radiologist Molwitz - who works at the Clinic and Polyclinic for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology and Nuclear Medicine - has developed new imaging biomarkers that allow reduced muscle status to be detected and treated earlier. Sarcopenia can occur both as a result of ageing and as a consequence of illness and refers to the loss of muscle mass, quality and function.

The Werner Otto Foundation prize is reportedly awarded every two years. It is intended to recognize the commitment to new, vital treatment options and methods. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Werner Otto Foundation, Hamburg's honorary citizen Michael Otto, emphasized: "The pandemic, which has kept us in suspense for almost four years, shows us the immense importance that top medical achievements and the private funding of comprehensive research have for our lives."

Source: www.stern.de