UK Gets Out of Recession with Service Sector Rebound

The economy saw a minor growth of 0.6% in the initial three months of the year, based on preliminary data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This comes after there was a fall of 0.3% in the fourth quarter and 0.1% in the third quarter of the previous year. Typically, two consecutive quarters of decline are considered a recession.

This positive growth in Q1 2023 was fueled by a general upswing in the service sector, which saw a rise of 0.7% during this period, as mentioned by the ONS.

This news is likely to bring some respite to Sunak and his ruling Conservative Party, who went through a rough patch in the local elections last week that could potentially affect their performance in the general election. Sunak's party faced another setback this week when one of their own legislators jumped ship to join the opposition Labour Party.

This story is still developing and more updates will follow.

