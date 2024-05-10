UK firms adopting a four-day workweek will likely maintain the practice.

From June to December of 2022, employees in 61 UK companies were asked to work just 80% of their normal hours, while still receiving their full pay. In return, they were expected to complete all their regular tasks.

At the time of the report's publication, at least 89% of these companies were still offering a four-day workweek, with 51% having made it permanent as of the end of 2023. Two companies did not respond to the researchers.

The survey was conducted by Autonomy, a think tank that jointly organized the trial with 4 Day Week Global and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and was aided by researchers from Cambridge and Oxford universities, and Boston College.

The results of the trial were overwhelmingly positive for both workers and their companies. Employees reported better physical and mental health, improved work-life balance, greater life satisfaction, and less work-related exhaustion both at the end of the trial and one year later.

Professor Juliet Schor of Boston College, who conducted the employee surveys, comments on the significance of these findings. "The key takeaway is that the positive outcomes found at the six-month mark were not just due to novelty or short-term effects. These improvements have proven to be real and enduring."

Two-thirds of the 28 companies surveyed, which included managers and CEOs, also reported positive effects on their organization. Almost half of these businesses registered a decrease in staff turnover, while a third saw an improvement in recruitment as a result of the policy. And 82% agreed that the four-day week had a positive impact on employee well-being.

The Autonomy report also highlights the techniques organizations used to maintain a four-day workweek, such as changing expectations about meetings, work emails, and task prioritization.

The authors emphasize that the four-day workweek is not just a passing fad: they note that "in this study, it has become clear that the four-day week is not temporary: UK businesses have genuinely succeeded in 'making it stick'."

Industries covered by the trial include marketing and advertising, professional services, nonprofits, construction, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and arts and entertainment. Advocates for shorter workweeks have become more prevalent in recent years, especially since many employees shifted to remote work during the pandemic and cut down on their commute time.

There have been other experiments with a four-day workweek around the world, with trials in 2022 involving 33 companies, predominantly in the US and Ireland.

Source: edition.cnn.com