UK Economy Emerges from Recessionary Phase

At the start of the year, the United Kingdom's economy experienced substantial growth, as revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). During the first quarter, the economy expanded by 0.6% compared to the previous one, outperforming the average predicted growth of 0.4% by analysts. This growth came after the economy endured a "technical recession," which occurred when it contracted in both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter.

Contributing to this economic growth were both the large service sector and the industrial sector. In contrast, the construction industry had a negative influence due to declining activity. Meanwhile, foreign trade, spending by private households, and state expenditure increased. However, investments saw a decline.

Source: www.ntv.de