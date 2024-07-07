Hamburg - Udo Lindenberg stays at the Hotel Atlantic - don't panic!

Udo Lindenberg is allowed to stay in Hotel Atlantic. Despite renovation works in the luxurious hotel, its most famous guest has no intention of striking his sails and changing his long-term residence: "It only affects the hotel wing where I have my painter's studio", said Lindenberg. His suite, however, will not be affected by the renovations.

Udo Lindenberg can also paint elsewhere

"If Udo feels like painting with a brush, canvas, and colorful liquors, he will additionally rent a Panic-Dependance in a nearby hotel to be able to paint undisturbed there in the meantime", it was stated. Since he uses watercolors and high-percentage liquors for painting, the works are called "Liquorelles".

Lindenberg has lived in the Atlantic Hotel in Hamburg since 1995. There, the musician resides in a suite that he calls his "Panic-Headquarters". An online portal had speculated that the musician would have to move out due to renovation works. The hotel with 221 rooms is scheduled to be completely redesigned from the beginning of 2025 to the middle of 2027.

Despite the renovation work at Hotel Atlantic, many people still come to Hamburg to listen to Udo Lindenberg's music performances during his stays. Udo Lindenberg appreciated the hotel's willingness to accommodate his specific needs for painting, such as renting a Panic-Dependance nearby for his 'Liquorelles' creations. The announcement of Udo Lindenberg's continued residence in the renovating Hotel Atlantic sparked excitement among his fans, who cherish his longstanding association with Hamburg's Hotel Atlantic.

