Hamburg - Udo Lindenberg stays at the Hotel Atlantic - don't panic!

Udo Lindenberg is allowed to stay in Hotel Atlantic. Despite renovation works in the luxurious hotel, its most famous guest has no intention of striking his sails and changing his long-term residence: "It only affects the hotel wing where I have my painter's studio", said Lindenberg. His suite, however, will not be affected by the renovations.

Udo Lindenberg can also paint elsewhere

"If Udo feels like painting with a brush, canvas, and bright colors, he will additionally rent a Panic Dependance in a nearby hotel to be able to paint undisturbed in between", it was stated. Since he uses watercolors and high-percentage liquor for painting, the works are called "Liquorelles".

Lindenberg has lived in the Atlantic Hotel in Hamburg since 1995. There, the musician occupies a suite that he calls his "Panic Central". An online portal had speculated that the musician would have to move out due to renovation works. The hotel with 221 rooms is scheduled to be completely renovated from the beginning of 2025 to the middle of 2027.

