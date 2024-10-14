Udo Kier: The Masterful Maestro of the Unusual

Udo Kier's life tales would fill numerous books; the fellow hailing from Cologne has had quite an eventful career in Hollywood, filled with fortunate occurrences. Now, at the age of 79, the man with distinctive, mesmerizing green eyes has graced the screen in nearly 250 films, over 100 TV series episodes, and countless voice-overs. His charm has even shown up in music videos, such as for Madonna in "Deeper and Deeper" and for the metal band Korn in "Make Me Mad".

The German film icon, known for his captivating Rhineland drawl, is often referred to as a master of the peculiar. As a sought-after supporting actor, his enigmatic presence always enhances films, making them unique. Whether it's horror classics such as "Hexen bis aufs Blut gequält" (1969), masterpieces like Gus Van Sant's "My Private Idaho – Das Ende der Unschuld" (1991), or kooky science fiction comedies like "Iron Sky" (2012), it's hard to miss him on the big screen. He's even appeared in "Tatort" and "Polizeiruf 110".

The myriad experiences Udo Kier has gained throughout his long career make him a living repository of anecdotes. However, he dislikes talking about his romantic life. Apart from being in a relationship with a man for over two decades, little else is known. Instead, he has a few captivating stories he loves to share, demonstrating how countless fortunate events paved the way for his ascent to Hollywood stardom.

A Career Brimming with Fortunate Occurrences

His life could have taken an abrupt turn just after his birth on October 14, 1944, in Cologne-Mülheim, as Allied bombing raids buried him and his mother in the hospital rubble.

The war also played a role in his discovery as an actor. Financial hardships prevented him from continuing his education, so he moved to London in 1963 to learn English and work as a dishwasher. Fortune shone upon him one day when he was approached on the street and offered the lead role in Michael Sarne's "Road to St. Tropez" (1966) without any prior acting experience.

A few years and bizarre films later, another stroke of luck opened the gates to the USA. While traveling, his plane seatmate turned out to be Andy Warhol's right-hand man, Paul Morrissey. Taken aback by Kier's charisma, Morrissey jotted down his contact details in his passport and reached out to him straight away once returning to New York. His proposal: a supporting role in his upcoming film project, "Andy Warhol's Frankenstein". When Kier asked about the role, the reply was: "Frankenstein."

Warhol's Dracula with a German Accent

Impressed by Kier's peculiar beauty, his raw, German accent, and his magnetic performance in the cult classic underground trash film, Morrissey decided to cast Kier as the lead in his next project, "Andy Warhol's Dracula" (1974).

Back in Europe, Kier leveraged his newfound fame for further opportunities. He caused a stir with his role as the lead in the French S&M scandal film "The Story of O" (1975), followed by collaborations with Rainer Werner Fassbinder until the early 1980s. Legend has it that they first met as teenagers in a Cologne pub and later coincidentally crossed paths again.

Final Ascension with "My Private Idaho"

After working with renowned director Lars von Trier and surreal roles in Christoph Schlingensief's cinematic projects such as "The German Chainsaw Massacre", Kier's portrayal of the eccentric German john Hans Klein in Gus Van Sant's "My Private Idaho" (1991), alongside young stars Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, marked his definitive breakthrough in Hollywood. Following the film's release, he relocated to the US to kickstart his career.

He then collaborated with prominent directors like Steven Spielberg, appearing in his sci-fi series "seaQuest DSV", and taking larger roles in blockbusters like "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" alongside comedy legend Jim Carrey. Between his numerous engagements in his new homeland, where he shared the screen with stars like Nicole Kidman, Wesley Snipes, Bruce Willis, Christoph Waltz, or Arnold Schwarzenegger, he continued working with European directors like Wim Wenders, Lars von Trier, Fatih Akin, or Christoph Schlingensief.

After numerous supporting roles, Udo Kier got to showcase his versatility as a character actor once again in 2021, with a leading role in Todd Stephens' drama "Swan Song". The role that brought him his most significant success to date was instantly appealing: he embodies a former star hairdresser who escapes his retirement home after an unexpected inheritance to embark on one last, eccentric journey.

Despite Udo Kier's openness about his career, his personal life, including his romantic relationships, remains largely private. However, it's publicly known that he has been in a relationship with a man for over two decades, demonstrating that homosexuality is not a barrier to success in the entertainment industry.

In an industry often shaped by stereotypes, Kier's success as a character actor serves as a testament to his talent and versatility, proving that sexual orientation does not limit an individual's potential to excel in their chosen field.

