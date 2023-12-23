Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsAboutlacerationpolicefirearmcriminalitytrafficberlin

Uber driver is threatened with a weapon, beaten and injured

An Uber driver was threatened and beaten by three men with a firearm in Berlin-Neukölln. Police said on Saturday that the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment with bleeding lacerations to his head. The man was traveling for the ride-hailing service Uber.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Police - Uber driver is threatened with a weapon, beaten and injured

An Uber driver was threatened and beaten by three men with a firearm in Berlin-Neukölln. Police said on Saturday that the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment with bleeding lacerations to his head. The man was traveling for the ride service provider Uber.

According to previous findings, the strangers had demanded money from the driver in Lahnstraße at around 2 a.m. - and did not receive it. They then hit the 29-year-old's head with a gun and fists and searched the glove compartment of the car without success. They then fled without any loot. The man drove to a petrol station, where he called the police. They are now investigating the case of aggravated robbery.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Regional train drags car along: No injuries

A car became wedged at a level crossing in St. Georgen (Schwarzwald-Baar district) on Saturday evening and was hit by a regional train. The 34-year-old driver and her one-year-old child were able to get out of the car in time, the police said. The two were not injured, but the woman suffered a...

 and  James Williams
Members Public