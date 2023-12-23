Police - Uber driver is threatened with a weapon, beaten and injured

An Uber driver was threatened and beaten by three men with a firearm in Berlin-Neukölln. Police said on Saturday that the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment with bleeding lacerations to his head. The man was traveling for the ride service provider Uber.

According to previous findings, the strangers had demanded money from the driver in Lahnstraße at around 2 a.m. - and did not receive it. They then hit the 29-year-old's head with a gun and fists and searched the glove compartment of the car without success. They then fled without any loot. The man drove to a petrol station, where he called the police. They are now investigating the case of aggravated robbery.

Police report

