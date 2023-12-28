Bundesliga - U17 world champion Brunner can hope for a professional contract with BVB

Borussia Dortmund is banking firmly on U17 World Cup winner Paris Brunner for the future. Head of youth development Lars Ricken emphasized this in an interview with "Ruhr Nachrichten" and held out the prospect of a professional contract for the attacking player, who was named the best player at the World Cup. "Of course, we are no longer talking about a development contract at Paris. We have a clear plan with him. We've discussed it with him and his family. It's clear that his quality will make him a pro prospect," said Ricken.

According to the newspaper, Brunner can hope for a professional contract on his 18th birthday on February 15. Most recently, he was already in the BVB squad of coach Edin Terzic after winning the World Cup title. Ricken praised Brunner's resilience, whose opponents were sometimes ruthless in tackles. The next few months will be a challenge. "But the way he's developed over the last few months, he'll be able to handle it well," predicted former Champions League winner Ricken.

He also praised Brunner for his attitude after returning from the World Cup at the beginning of December. Dortmund had suspended the talented player for disciplinary reasons in the fall. The incident had been dealt with well in many discussions with Brunner and his parents. "It was important for us to get it out of the way before the World Cup. In the run-up to the World Cup, he had made sure that the boys were able to travel to the World Cup. We didn't want to take that away from him," said Ricken (47) and paid tribute to Brunner's performance at the tournament in Indonesia.

Ricken behind paywall at"Ruhr Nachrichten" Profile Brunner at the DFB

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de