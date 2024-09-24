Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsafricaworld

U.S. Trekker Discovered Deceased on Table Mountain in South Africa

AMissing American woman during a trek on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, unfortunately passed away and her remains were found, as reported by authorities on the 2nd day.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Beholding Devils Peak to the left, Table Mountain, and the city hub, as well as Lions Head in Cape...
Beholding Devils Peak to the left, Table Mountain, and the city hub, as well as Lions Head in Cape Town on June 13, 2024.

U.S. Trekker Discovered Deceased on Table Mountain in South Africa

The individual in question has been identified as a 20-year-old academic hailing from North Carolina named Emma Hartley.

Hartley went missing on a Saturday, with her tracking app ceasing updates and friends failing to get in touch, as per SANParks spokesperson Jan Steyn-Louw.

SANParks, responsible for managing Table Mountain and other national parks, mentioned that the circumstances leading to her demise remain undetermined, thus initiating an inquest into the matter.

A preliminary search was undertaken by rangers, wilderness search and rescue teams, and trail runners, persisting until Saturday evening when conditions made further exploration impractical, as per Steyn-Louw.

An aircraft aided the search the following day, aiding in the location of her body.

South African authorities have issued a warning advising against solo hiking, recommending hiking in groups of at least four people instead.

The body of Hartley was tragically discovered in a remote area of Africa during the aerial search. Despite being a global issue, solo hiking incidents are particularly prominent in the world's diverse landscapes, including Africa.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Absolutely no traces of mineral oil were found in any item examined.
Hot-Topics

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text.

Oatmeal is labeled as "deficient" three times in the text. Oats are generally considered a health-conscious and budget-friendly option, but misjudging a product can lead to undesired results, as demonstrated in a test by Öko-Test. Oats offer numerous benefits, such as keeping you feeling full, lowering blood sugar

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

The sun lounger rental permits were established during an era when the seaside expanses were still...
Panorama

Palma is facing repercussions: reduced deception on the Ballermann

Palma is facing repercussions: reduced deception on the Ballermann For quite some time now, the "beach decline" issue has been prevalent, even in places like Mallorca where the coastal areas are shrinking. The people, both locals and tourists, have been vocal about the high beach congestion. In response,

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Luke Mockridge's performance tour has extended to Germany as well.
Society

Luke Mockridge publicly showcases a controversial situation

Luke Mockridge publicly showcases a controversial situation Following some insensitive jokes about disabled individuals in a podcast, Luke Mockridge encountered significant backlash. Despite issuing an apology, there's been questioning about whether he genuinely regrets his actions. Presently, he's utilizing this controversy as comedic material in his

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public