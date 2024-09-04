- U.S. Tragedy: Four Pupils Meet Fate in High School Shooting, Suspectful Teenager apprehended

After a tragic shooting incident at a school in Georgia, authorities have named a 14-year-old as the suspected perpetrator. This teenager was captured by a school cop and subsequently handed over to law enforcement.

In this Winder city incident, at least four individuals lost their lives - two students and two educators, as per police reports. Additionally, nine others sustained injuries. No reason behind the shooting has been disclosed by the authorities.

U.S. Chief Executive Speaks Up

U.S. President Joe Biden and his better half, Jill, extended their sympathies to those "taken by senseless gun violence" in a public statement. "Students nationwide are learning to hide instead of read and write. We can no longer accept this as the norm."

On a Wednesday morning (local time), authorities received emergency calls about an active shooter. Frequent mass shootings and deadly incidents are a common occurrence in the U.S., where firearms are easily obtainable and widely available.

The grieving school community has sought comfort and support from their teachers during this difficult time. In light of this tragedy, there have been renewed calls for stricter gun control measures among educators and parents.

