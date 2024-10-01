U.S. overseers issue alerts about potential hazards emerging in Boeing's operations

U.S. safety watchdog NTSB spots potential dangers in specific Boeing planes. This pertains to a defective rudder system control issue. It's possible that some 737 planes used by international carriers have faulty rudder controls, as mentioned by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy in a letter sent to the FAA's top official on Monday.

Various airlines have reported instances of rudders sticking and losing functionability. Homendy expressed concern that other airlines might not be aware of this safety concern with their 737 fleets.

At present, the NTSB is investigating an incident from February involving a U.S. airline, United Airlines, where the 737 MAX 8's rudder control system malfunctioned during landing. Remarkably, the plane safely touched down without any injuries. On Thursday, the agency announced that there are no aircraft with the faulty rudder control system in operation within the U.S. Boeing had installed this problematic system in some 737 MAX and older 737 NG aircraft. Neither the NTSB nor the FAA disclosed which carriers might be at risk.

Boeing remained silent on the matter. Previously, the company acknowledged potential issues to affected airlines in August. For Boeing, these steering challenges represent another hurdle. The company faced backlash in January when the fuselage of a new plane fractured during flight due to absent safety screws.

The NTSB highlighted the need for affected airlines to exert greater control over their 737 rudder systems to prevent future malfunctions, as outlined in their investigation. Homendy emphasized that maintaining proper control of the rudder is crucial for ensuring safety during flights.

