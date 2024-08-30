U.S. Open Stirring Sensation

Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish tennis sensation, had been dominating the courts this year, clinching the French Open and Wimbledon titles. However, at the US Open, his streak came to an abrupt end. In an unexpected turn of events, he faced a defeat in the second round against underdog Botic van de Zandschulp.

After a gracious handshake and sportsmanlike farewell to van de Zandschulp at the net, Alcaraz slipped away, visibly dejected, into the bowels of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. After a lackluster performance, the World No. 3 was shockingly eliminated, creating one of the biggest upsets in tennis history.

Against the spirited Dutchman, Alcaraz endured a 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 defeat, marking his departure from the chance to bag a third consecutive major title. The young and successful career of Alcaraz now had to cope with one of its most significant disappointments.

Before this unexpected turn of events, Alcaraz had been unstoppable, winning the French Open and Wimbledon, and displaying top form. His last defeat in the second round of a major tournament had been over three years ago. Two years ago, Alcaraz had claimed his first major title in New York. As for van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the world, this victory was undoubtedly the highlight of his career.

Van de Zandschulp, in the post-match interview, expressed his astonishment, "I'm a bit lost for words. This is an incredible evening, my first time in the Arthur Ashe. I believed from the first point that I had a chance. If you want to beat a player like that, you have to stay calm."

Despite being the tournament's top favorite, alongside Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz failed to find his rhythm against van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman played impressively above his ranking, while Alcaraz seemed to struggle with errors, even shaking his head in disbelief. The decisive break in the second set was Alcaraz's own gift, courtesy of a double fault.

Alcaraz rarely managed to turn a match around, especially after losing the first two sets, a fact he reiterated after this defeat as well. Van de Zandschulp remained consistent throughout the match, even when Alcarz momentarily revived his form. After nearly two and a half hours of intense play, van de Zandschulp sealed the unlikely victory with his first match point.

Despite his disappointment, Alcaraz acknowledged the quality of van de Zandschulp's tennis, mentioning, "He played an outstanding match and deserved the win." This loss on the tennis court meant Alcaraz's quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam title came to an end, highlighting the unpredictability and excitement of the sport.

