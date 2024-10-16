U.S. Navy engages in a search operation for two personnel following an aircraft incident in the vicinity of Mount Rainier

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jet, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 based in Washington, crashed east of Mount Rainier on a Tuesday afternoon, as per a Naval Air Forces statement.

Numerous rescue assets, such as a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, were deployed from NAS Whidbey Island to search for the crew and scrutinize the site of the crash, the statement detailed. As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, the condition of the two crew members remained unclear, the statement added.

The EA-18G Growler is a type of electronic warfare aircraft, and a variation of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the Navy, the statement mentioned. The squadron the Growler belongs to recently concluded a deployment aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the statement concluded.

