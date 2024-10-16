Skip to content
U.S. Navy engages in a search operation for two personnel following an aircraft incident in the vicinity of Mount Rainier

The United States Navy is endeavoring to locate two crew members following the crash of their aircraft in the vicinity of Mount Rainier, Washington, during a training expedition on Tuesday.

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler jet, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 based in Washington, crashed east of Mount Rainier on a Tuesday afternoon, as per a Naval Air Forces statement.

Numerous rescue assets, such as a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, were deployed from NAS Whidbey Island to search for the crew and scrutinize the site of the crash, the statement detailed. As of 7 p.m. on Oct. 15, the condition of the two crew members remained unclear, the statement added.

The EA-18G Growler is a type of electronic warfare aircraft, and a variation of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the Navy, the statement mentioned. The squadron the Growler belongs to recently concluded a deployment aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the statement concluded.

The crash of the EA-18G Growler jet has triggered intense discussions in the realm of politics, with lawmakers expressing concern for the safety of military personnel. Despite the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident, some have called for a thorough examination of the fleet's maintenance and operational procedures.

