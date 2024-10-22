U.S. Military Personnel Sustain Injuries During Iraq Raid Targeting ISIS Militants, According to Pentagon Statement

According to Major General Patrick Ryder at a press briefing, both individuals involved are in a stable condition and are receiving treatment for their injuries. Ryder did not disclose the cause of their injuries or the location of their treatment.

Ryder then mentioned that last night, CENTCOM along with Iraqi security forces carried out a joint operation in Iraq targeting several high-ranking ISIS leaders. The operation resulted in the demise of various ISIS operatives, but Ryder did not confirm whether the targeted leaders were among the casualties or where in Iraq the operation took place.

This raid marked the latest action against ISIS by the US, following CENTCOM's announcement of airstrikes against multiple ISIS camps in Syria earlier this month. Ryder mentioned that post-mission analysis is still ongoing, and more details will be shared later.

This raid also represents the most recent collaboration between US and Iraqi forces, coming several months after Iraq delayed announcing an exit date for the US-led military coalition due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iraq's Higher Military Commission had planned to announce an end date for Operation Inherent Resolve, a US military operation aimed at combating ISIS. However, due to recent developments, this announcement was postponed, but no specifics were provided.

Since then, tensions in the region have only amplified. Israel has stepped up its assault against Hezbollah in Lebanon, while continuing its conflict against Hamas in Gaza and threatening a response against Iran following a missile attack on Israel.

Furthermore, the US has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East since last year, with roughly 40,000 US troops in the region as of August. The US has also continued operations to counter ISIS in the Middle East and Africa.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, the CENTCOM commander, stated in April that the US is dedicated to achieving the lasting defeat of ISIS due to the threat they pose both regionally and globally. He emphasized that efforts are focused on targeting ISIS members attempting to carry out operations outside of Iraq and Syria, as well as those trying to free ISIS detainees to rebuild their forces.

Lastly, the head of the United Kingdom's domestic security service MI5, Ken McCallum, warned earlier this month that ISIS, along with al Qaeda, presents a "resurgent" threat, having regained momentum after several years of low activity.

The operation carried out by CENTCOM and Iraqi security forces in Iraq could potentially influence the politics of the region, as it signifies continued international efforts against ISIS. Despite the successful elimination of several ISIS operatives, the head of MI5 in the United Kingdom has warned that ISIS poses a "resurgent" threat, highlighting the ongoing need for political strategies to combat this global threat.

