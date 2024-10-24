U.S. Legal Authority Issues Warning to Musk Over Million-Dollar Presents to Voters

It appears that Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is now under scrutiny from the Justice Department due to his daily million-dollar giveaways to individuals who sign an online petition backing the U.S. Constitution. According to reports from CNN and NBC, Musk's advocacy group, "America PAC," could be in violation of U.S. election laws. The DoJ has declined to comment on the matter.

Musk made the announcement on the weekend, stating that he would be providing a million dollars daily to a registered voter in closely contested U.S. states until the election. This initiative is in support of a petition launched by "America PAC" that promotes "free speech" and the "right to bear arms." This petition supports the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Skeptics raise legal concerns

Under U.S. election law, it's illegal to pay citizens for voting or registering to vote. Musk contends that the million-dollar gift is simply meant to emphasize the petition. However, some critics — like law professor Rick Hasen of the University of California in Los Angeles — argue that the fact that only registered voters can participate might be seen as creating an incentive for registration. Consequently, a group of former prosecutors and government officials have urged the DoJ to investigate this initiative.

Musk distributed the initial million-dollar checks over the weekend in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which boasts 19 electoral votes and could potentially decide the presidential election as 270 votes are required to win.

Musk has been donating financially to Trump's campaign for some time, with Trump recently suggesting that Musk, the head of electric car manufacturer Tesla, could lead a committee to review U.S. finances if he wins the election. Trump suggested that Musk should cut government spending. Musk often expresses frustration with what he perceives as excessive demands from government agencies on Tesla and his space company, SpaceX. With a net worth estimated at around $240 billion, Tesla shares make Musk the wealthiest person globally.

