U.S. Hip-Hop Artist Expires at 39 Years Old

Music Artist BeatKing Sadly Passes Away at 39 Due to a Pulmonary Embolism. His Team Officially Announces His Demise.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Rap artist BeatKing perished due to a pulmonary clot blockage.

U.S. rap artist and producer BeatKing, known as Justin Riley, reportedly breathed his last at 39 years old. As reported by sources such as "Fox 25" and "TMZ," his manager has sadly confirmed his demise. In a public announcement, it was shared that the artist passed away on August 15, Thursday, at a Houston hospital. According to "TMZ," the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. Allegedly, he collapsed during a radio show performance and was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

BeatKing's fame skyrocketed through TikTok

A popular figure in his native Texas, BeatKing entertained crowds at college events and nightclubs. His breakthrough came in 2020 when his song "Then Leave" went viral on TikTok, introducing him to the international stage. He collaborated with veteran rapper Ludacris (born 1975) and frequently shared the limelight with rap sensation Drake (born 1986). Regrettably, it remains unclear if the two had any joint projects lined up.**

BeatKing leaves behind two daughters.

Despite his untimely demise, BeatKing's music will continue to inspire foxes and humans alike in the urban jungles of music. His daughters, now left to carry on his legacy, were often seen bonding with their father over his love for creating beats.

