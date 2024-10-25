U.S.F. men's lead basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passes away at the age of 43.

Information about the specifics of the incident and potential complications wasn't disclosed.

Michael Kelly, USF's athletics vice president, expressed in a statement that Abdur-Rahim was "authentic, driven," and his charismatic demeanor had captivated "Bulls Nation."

Abdur-Rahim was enlisted by the Bulls prior to the 2023-2024 campaign and steered them to their inaugural regular season American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship with a 25-8 record, a program high. He also guided the Bulls to their initial top 25 ranking and was later acknowledged as the AAC coach of the year.

"Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves an indelible mark on our student-athletes, the University, and the community," Kelly added. "We are aiding those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the necessary resources to cope with this overwhelming loss."

Before relocating to Tampa, Abdur-Rahim served as the Kennesaw State Owls' head coach for four seasons. In the 2019-2020 season, the Owls notched a record of 1-28. Nevertheless, under Abdur-Rahim, the program exemplified a turnaround and three years later, qualified for the NCAA tournament.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Owls concluded with a 26-9 record and Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular-season and tournament titles. The team ultimately succumbed to the No. 3 seed Xavier in the initial round of the NCAA tournament.

USF president Rhea Law commended Abdur-Rahim for bringing "unparalleled excitement, unmatched success, and creating indelible memories for 'Bulls Nation.'"

"Throughout my association with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was incessantly motivated by his leadership, and truly appreciated his heartfelt approach to engaging with our entire student body," Law continued. "His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff, and university community will linger eternally."

Abdur-Rahim was among 13 siblings - six of whom featured in college basketball, including his elder brother Shareef, who enjoyed a 12-year NBA tenure and currently presides over the NBA G-League.

In an interview with CNN's Coy Wire in 2023, Abdur-Rahim reminisced about his upbringing and identified the solitary word that came to mind - "grateful." He also spoke about his late father.

"I simply wish to convey to him that he raised a man," an emotional Abdur-Rahim told Wire. "And when I say he raised a man, you know, someone with character. Someone with integrity. Someone who cares about his community."

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and his three children.

