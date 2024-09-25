U.S. commits to providing $375 million in military assistance to Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces new military aid for Ukraine valued at $375 million (approximately €337 million). "The United States remains committed to backing Ukraine's defense against Russia's violent hostilities," Blinken declared. The new assistance will be supplied promptly, he added. The new bundle includes "munitions and assistance" for the U.S. artillery system Himars, along with artillery and mortar ammunition, armored and light artillery vehicles, small arms, and "anti-tank weapons," Blinken detailed.

23:39 Trump criticizes Zelensky: "So much loss of life"

Presidential nominee for the Republicans, Donald Trump, disparages Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to negotiate a peace deal with Russia to halt its incursion into Ukraine. "We continue to give billions of dollars to a person who refuses to reach an agreement," Trump stated at a campaign rally in North Carolina. "There's 'so much loss of life,'" the former president added. "Any deal, even the most abysmal deal, would have been superior to what's happening now."

22:35 Republicans in the U.S. accuse Zelensky of election meddling and demand the ambassador's dismissal

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of meddling in U.S. elections in favor of the Democrats. He also calls for Zelensky's ambassador to the U.S. to be "terminated" in a letter. The reason: Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania over the weekend with Democratic politicians. The excursion was reportedly organized by Ambassador Markarova, with Republicans "deliberately" left out, Johnson complains in his letter. The House Oversight Committee in the Republican-controlled congressional chamber is conducting an investigation. The committee chair stated they are investigating possible misuse of taxpayer funds for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, thereby "misuse of power." Harris is also the Democratic presidential candidate. Zelensky was transported to Pennsylvania by a U.S. Air Force plane.**

22:06 Kremlin advisor: Kursk region will be liberated in the near future

Advisor to the Kremlin, Alexei Djumin, is certain that Russian soldiers will soon force Ukrainian troops out of the Russian Kursk region. "This is beyond doubt," he stated. Djumin references plans by the Russian military leadership. "Our territory will be liberated in the near future," he said. The actions are "brave" deeds of Russian soldiers. Ukrainian troops commenced an offensive on Russian territory on August 6 and are now defending the areas against attempts by the Russian army to reclaim them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky describes the territory as a "bargaining chip."

21:27 UK Prime Minister Starmer at the UN: Russia Regards Its Own Citizens as "Cattle"In his first address to the UN Security Council, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accuses Russia of treating its own citizens as "livestock" during the Ukraine conflict. He notes that 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. "The UN Charter you uphold here emphasizes human dignity, not treating your own citizens as livestock and grinding them up," Starmer says, addressing Russian representatives. He questions how Russia can maintain its image at UN headquarters. Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitri Poljanski, remains nonchalant and continues to skim through his papers.**

20:41 Zelensky: Putin Plans to Leave Millions of Ukrainians in the Cold to Force Kyiv to SurrenderRussian attacks have destroyed almost all thermal power plants and a significant portion of hydropower capacity in Ukraine, discloses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As a result, millions of individuals might be forced to endure without heating this winter. He reports that the attacks have caused 80% of energy capacity to be destroyed. "This is how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for the winter," Zelensky laments. He maintains that Putin aims to "leave millions and millions of Ukrainians in darkness and cold this winter, compelling Ukraine to suffer and surrender."

20:06 Video: Luxury European Cars are Frequent Sights in the Caucasus

Despite EU sanctions imposed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine limiting car exports to Russia, there are evident loopholes. Luxury vehicles are abundant in the Caucasus region.

19:40 Russia Amplifies Its Nuclear Doctrine, Implying a Threat to the USA and FranceRussia, as a nuclear power, is revising its nuclear weapons deployment doctrine due to the tense international situation, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's list of military targets against which nuclear weapons can be used for deterrence has been expanded, Putin reveals during a meeting of the national security council in Moscow. This heightens the risk, particularly for nuclear powers like the USA and France, of being targeted by a Russian counterstrike if they support the nuclear-free Ukraine in an attack on Russia.

18:35 Zelensky Has His Plan for Victory Ready for Meeting with Biden and HarrisUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is expected to present his "victory strategy" to Biden, outlining a path to end the Ukraine conflict. Zelensky asserts that the autumn will determine "what lies ahead in this war." The Ukrainian government believes that the use of Western weapons against targets on Russian territory could significantly impact the war in Ukraine's favor.**

Demand for "Trump-resistant" Western security assurances, resembling a NATO collective defense pactProgression of Ukrainian encroachment into the Russian region of Kursk, acting as a "territorial bargaining chip"Request for advanced weaponry*International financial assistance to assist Ukraine in its economic revival

18:12 Bundestag grants millions of euros for decentralized reconstruction of Ukraine's energy supplyThe Budget Committee of the Bundestag has authorized a 70 million euro package to aid Ukraine's heating and energy infrastructure. This funding should help Ukrainian cities and municipalities acquire smaller block heating plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar installations, the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development revealed. This is meant to aid "people in Ukraine to live in their homeland and withstand Russian assaults." German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze pointed to Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, aiming to "wear down and drive out the Ukrainians." "We are helping Ukraine rebuild its energy infrastructure in a decentralized manner, as then Russia cannot easily destroy it so easily."

17:50 Zelensky issues nuclear disaster caution at UNUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued warnings of the danger of a nuclear disaster resulting from Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He asserted he had obtained intelligence indicating Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was planning assaults on additional Ukrainian nuclear power plants. "A day like this must never occur," he stated at the UN General Assembly in New York. Russia has persistently denied such allegations made by Zelensky. "If, unfortunately, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not recognize border limitations, and unfortunately, several nations could suffer the devastating consequences," Zelensky said. He also disclosed that third countries were providing Russia with satellite data on these Ukrainian nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of transferring Ukrainian nuclear power plant images to Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine denies Russian dominance over Vuhledar's outskirtsUkrainian and Russian troops have clashed for control of the coal-mining city of Vuhledar since 2022, with the conflict escalating as evidenced by social media footage of intense fighting. However, the Donetsk governor refuted allegations of Russian troops in Vuhledar's outskirts.

16:31 Ukraine pitches three-year drone strategy to alliesUkraine has developed a three-year blueprint for drone production, electronic warfare, and ground robotic systems, Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov revealed. The document was presented during Ummerov's recent diplomatic visits to the US, UK, France, and Germany, as well as at the Ramstein gathering earlier this month. "We have examined how many we require and how we would utilize them at a strategic, operational, and tactical level," the minister said. The strategy also includes the exact number of weapons Ukraine can produce and the needed funding. "Multiple countries have already offered to fund our drones and missiles," Ummerov added. According to him, Ukraine has already demolished or harmed over 200 Russian military installations using "swarm drone" technology during the past year, including a Russian munitions storage facility in Toropez. Kyiv has the capability to manufacture more than 3 million drones annually but requires foreign financing.

15:49 President Lula endorses Brazilian-Chinese peace initiative at United Nations

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is advocating for the peace plan jointly developed with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine having already rejected the proposal as "detrimental." While condemning the "occupation of Ukrainian territory," Lula underlines the necessity of creating conditions for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil introduced their 6-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is set to meet with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to solicit further support, with the allies of Ukraine not participating. The Chinese-Brazilian proposed 6-point plan refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and advocates for a peace conference accepted by Russia and Ukraine, involving a "fair discussion" of all peace plans. It does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Report: China manufactures long-range drones for RussiaAccording to European intelligence sources, Russia is developing a program for long-range drones in China. This would be the first time drones designed for use in Ukraine have been created and manufactured in China, allegedly confirmed by two intelligence officials speaking with Reuters, based on corresponding documentation. The company IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian defense firm Almaz-Antey, is said to have worked on and tested the Garpija-3 drone in China with the aid of Chinese engineers. The Garpija-3 (G3) is estimated to boast a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and carry 50 kilograms of explosives. The intelligence sources infer that this delivery of drones represents the first concrete proof since the start of the conflict that complete drones produced in China have been provided to Russia. However, the production location and whether serial manufacture has been authorized remain unknown. China has repeatedly denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead a session of the Russian Security Council today to ponder over nuclear deterrence strategies, as communicated by the Kremlin. The discussions are set against the backdrop of Moscow's deliberations on how to tackle Ukraine's pleas to employ Western rockets with extended ranges for strikes deep within Russian territory. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov brands the gathering as a significant occasion. "The President will deliver a speech. The remaining portions will be classified as highly confidential for obvious reasons," Peskov explains.

13:54 Peskov's Comments on Zelenskyy's UN Appearance

The Kremlin voices disapproval over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address before the UN Security Council. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov laments, "The stance, based on trying to coerce Russia into peace, is an absolutely disastrous misstep." He claims Russia to be a "advocate of peace," but under the condition that Russia's security is safeguarded, Peskov clarifies. Additionally, he stresses that the objectives for initiating the "military initiative" in Ukraine must be accomplished, Peskov adds. Russia continues to predominantly refrain from labeling its brutal assault on the country as a war. Moscow calls for Ukraine to cede territories, abandon its intentions to join NATO, and undergo what the Kremlin calls a "de-Nazification," which the Kremlin likely interprets as the establishment of a government subservient to it.

13:18 "Preserving Lives" - Ukraine Presents Soldiers in Training with Modern Skynex Air Defense from Germany

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shares a video demonstrating Ukrainian soldiers learning to operate a modern Skynex air defense system sourced from Rheinmetall. Two have already been deployed in the country under invasion by Russia, with two additional systems to be provided by Germany. Skynex is suited for guarding against limited-range targets, like drones. "We appreciate our partners for reinforcing Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved," the Ministry of Defense comments on the footage.

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Assistance for Russia is Extensive"

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy implicates China in providing Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. How substantial is Beijing's military assistance to Moscow? The aid transcends sharing classified information, asserts ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Discovers Ideal Interlocutor to Put an End to War with Russia

According to a report by Politico, Ukraine has identified its preferred intermediary to help end the war with Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior Ukrainian official informed the outlet that India is Ukraine's best hope for achieving a peace agreement amenable to Ukraine. The official cited that Modi had been unequivocal in his conversations with Ukraine last summer, stating that Ukraine would need to make some compromises, but any proposals to terminate the war should not involve relinquishing territory to Russia. India maintains cordial relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Assault on Russian Region Belgorod

According to officials, five individuals have been wounded in a Ukrainian attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine. Four were hospitalized, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. He reported that a high-rise and 75 smaller residential buildings were damaged, in addition to countless vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. The Ukrainian strike is perceived by independent observers as Kyiv's retaliation against a Russian air strike against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Army Medic Navigates Battlefield Using Electronic Unicycle

A video posted by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows an army medic maneuvering an electronic unicycle on the frontlines. "Rethinking movement patterns on the frontline," the caption says. The medic explains the advantage of being able to quickly and quietly transport supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, using both hands.

10:18 "Surrender to Putin" - Klingbeil Criticizes BSW

Following the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil urges clarification on the objectives of the Alliance for the Future and Democracy (BSW) during forthcoming exploratory talks. "Just like in Thuringia and Saxony, negotiations are being held, and we need to determine: What are the primary objectives of the BSW? What trajectory is this alliance following?", he says on RBB InfoRadio. He notes that many are baffled by this, and the emphasis should be on analyzing the election results and "determining how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also stresses that he keeps hearing from the BSW that "we will cease supplying weapons to Ukraine starting tomorrow, and then we'll have peace the day after. That's not peace negotiations, that's surrender to Putin." He regards the BSW as a populist party.

09:39 Putin's "Greatest Propaganda Triumph" - Economist Criticizes Media

Economist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes X the "normalization of Putin's sycophants in and through the media." This is Putin's "greatest propaganda victory" to date, Bachmann asserts. "Question: why can we engage with Russian fascists, but not with Germano-Russian fascists? For democrats, regardless of whether they're social or Christian, both should be off-limits." Military expert Gustav Gressel endorses this view, sharing the post.

08:55 UK's Clear Statement to Russia at UN Security CouncilBritain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab delivered a firm speech at the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Russian leadership and leaving no room for misunderstanding: "Vladimir Putin, if you launch missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you deploy mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own desires. Yours sole. You wish to expand your criminal state into a criminal empire. An empire built on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air defense reports that it was attacked by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles during the night. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. There are no initial reports of injuries or damages.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Reach Outskirts of Wuhledar - No Major Strategic GainRussian troops have reached the outskirts of Wuhledar, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), and are intensifying their offensive near the settlement. However, the US think tank does not see a significant strategic benefit for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the city is captured. A quick takeover would depend on whether Ukrainian troops retreat or engage Russian troops in a prolonged fight. The Ukrainian source Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade is still defending the town. Even if Wuhledar is captured, it would not immediately bring significant tactical advantages to the Russian offensive, as the surrounding terrain is difficult to navigate and does not offer any crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 "Extremely Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionUkraine's military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as the "result of an extremely complex and successful operation". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, constantly engaging with the enemy in the crowded buildings. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged in close combat with the enemy," a statement with accompanying video reads. The power plant was a "propaganda stronghold" and was protected by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Law Against "Propaganda of Intentional Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are pursuing a ban on "propaganda of intentional childlessness". "We have begun thinking about a bill that would ban the propaganda of intentional childlessness," announces State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. This amounts to a "ban on the ideology of childlessness". A "large and friendly family is the foundation of a strong state," Volodin explains further. Russia is facing an aging population and low birth rates, with the demographic trend being exacerbated by the military conflict in Ukraine.

06:05 Commander of Germany's Lithuania Brigade Assumes Post in Eastern EuropeThe incoming commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has reported for duty in the Baltic NATO country. He is now preparing for his role in the Armored Brigade 45, the German Army writes on its X. The objective is to create a combat-ready brigade that makes a significant contribution to territorial and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had promised to permanently station a combat-ready unit in Lithuania. A presence of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has handed over several used fire trucks for further use in Ukraine to representatives of the country. The four fire engines and the ambulance - once the vehicles of the volunteer fire department - were handed over at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they are sold at auction. But after a request from the Ukraine aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now donate them to Ukraine conscientiously, so they can be used there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Sees Deadline for German Army Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes the need for the swift equipment of the German Army. By 2029, one must reckon with Russia completing its military reconstruction and potentially being able to launch a military attack against NATO territory, the SPD politician says in light of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. "That's why it's crucial that we adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explains on the sidelines of a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Bets on Gas Exports for Massive Defense BudgetDespite Western sanctions, Russia is counting on high oil and gas revenues in its 2025 budget plan. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should rise by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The share of the energy sector in revenues will increase to nearly three-quarters. According to media reports, the future budget is also aimed at the attack on Ukraine and a large-scale arms production. Planned are military expenditures of 13.2 trillion rubles, reported the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. In total, 40 percent of all expenditures are planned for defense and internal security - more than the expenditures for education, health, social and economic affairs combined.

02:10 Army Recruits Suspected Criminals in Russia's Ukraine Offensive The Russian legislature has approved a legislative proposal allowing the military to enlist individuals suspected of criminal activity for their operations in Ukraine. As per the proposal authorized by the Russian parliament, individuals under investigation who have yet to be convicted can join the army. If they are honored or wounded in combat, their legal charges will be dismissed. The bill still requires approval from the upper house and ratification by President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Proposes Peace Plan Principles German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlined principles for potential peace talks aimed at resolving the Russian assault on Ukraine. "Ensuring Ukraine's survival as a sovereign and autonomous nation is essential for peace. It necessitates security guarantees," Baerbock asserted during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. She emphasized, "When we talk about peace, we mean a fair and enduring peace." It is crucial for Ukraine that the conclusion of hostilities does not result in further preparations for conflict in Russia, she added. This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be fair and enduring.

00:21 Blinken Criticizes Russia's Allies at UN US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict during a UN Security Council session in New York. "The quickest route forward is to challenge those enabling Putin's aggression," Blinken stated during the high-level UN Security Council gathering. Additionally, he advocated for a just peace in accordance with the UN Charter's foundational principles. Specifically, Blinken brought attention to North Korea's and Iran's support for Russia.

23:45 Wang Calls for Peace Negotiations at UN Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UN Security Council to intensify efforts towards peace negotiations in Ukraine. "Our top priority is to adhere to three principles: avoiding the expansion of the war zone, preventing an escalation of conflict, and avoiding provocations from any involved party," Wang stated at a UN Security Council session, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang emphasized China's neutrality. "China has not triggered the Ukraine crisis and we are not involved in it," he announced. The West has accused Beijing of supporting Russia's Ukraine assault by supplying weapons components.

23:09 Zelensky to UN Security Council: "War can't just vanish" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses serious reservations about negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing conflict against his country. Russia is perpetrating a global crime, Zelensky contends, looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this conflict can't just disappear. It can't be pacified through talks," Zelensky explains. He also called for action.

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "We must depart" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump insists that the United States should disengage from the Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – Trump's campaign rival – are responsible for drawing the US into the conflict, Trump claims at a rally in Georgia. "Now they can't end it. They can't do it." Only with him as president could the US withdraw from the conflict: "I'll handle it. I'll negotiate, I'll end our involvement. We must leave."

21:30 New US Military Aid to Ukraine Valued at $375 Million The United States is planning to supply Ukraine with a new military aid package worth approximately $375 million, according to sources. It includes medium-range cluster munitions, varied rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to US government sources. An official announcement is imminent. This has been one of the largest aid packages authorized in recent memory. Weapons from US military stockpiles will be utilized to expedite delivery. With this latest package, the US has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the onset of the Russian invasion in 2022.

Read previous developments here.

The Commission was praised for its role in securing new military aid for Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken announcing a $375 million bundle.

The Commission is alleged to have played a part in enabling luxury vehicle exports to the Caucasus region despite EU sanctions on Russia.

Read also: