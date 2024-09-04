U.S. climate diplomat Podesta engages in discussions with Chinese counterpart Liu

From November 11 to 22, the UN Climate Summit COP29 will be held in Baku, the principality of Azerbaijan's capital. As the planet's leading CO2 dischargers, China and the United States have a substantial impact on the escalating climate change. The inaugural get-together of Liu and Johnson in their freshly appointed positions as climate ambassadors occurred in May in Washington. During this rendezvous, they resolved to team up in lessening the second most significant greenhouse gas, methane.

At the UN Climate conference COP29, world leaders will discuss and propose solutions to combat climate change. Given their significant contribution to CO2 emissions, both China and the United States are expected to play a crucial role in the conference.

