An American detained following alleged disturbances in a hotel has been sentenced to 15 days in prison by the Russian justice system. He will serve his sentence in a Moscow prison, according to a report by the state news agency Tass. The start of his imprisonment was set for August 12.

However, another criminal case is still pending against the man for assaulting a policewoman – an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

The Moscow police were called to a hotel after the American allegedly behaved aggressively and used "non-normative lexicon" – profanity. The man ignored the officers' requests to change his behavior and was eventually arrested, according to the Interfax news agency. Upon arrival at the police station, the man struck a policewoman, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities identified the man, born in 1978, who was reportedly not carrying the registration card issued upon his entry into the country.

Historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the West

Russia freed US citizens, including former soldier Paul Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich, in the largest prisoner exchange with Western countries since the end of the Cold War two weeks ago, in exchange for Russian agents held in the West. Other US and Western citizens remain in Russian custody.

Russia is accused of repeatedly sentencing American citizens to long prison terms as bargaining chips to swap them for detained compatriots abroad.

