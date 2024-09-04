Global Discord in the Middle East Region - U.S. authorities: Majority of hostage negotiation terms have been settled

According to American authorities, a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, involving a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, is nearly finalized, at a 90% completion rate. A high-ranking U.S. official declared that out of 18 clauses, 14 have already been finalized. Despite this significant progress, there remain hurdles concerning the terms for Israeli hostage and Palestinian prisoner swaps, as well as uncertainties concerning the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. official revealed that approximately 300 Palestinian prisoners may be set free, in exchange for Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas. As per the plan, "X" number of Palestinian detainees will be released for each hostage, even including those serving life sentences. He lamented the tragic recent slaying of six hostages, making negotiations more challenging due to the reduced number of hostages available for a swap. "It's heart-breaking and devastating." Furthermore, Hamas has threatened to execute more hostages.

Israel maintains that more than 100 hostages remain in their possession.

In the opening stage, the official stated that all female prisoners, injured individuals, and men aged 50 and above should be set free. Moreover, it includes provisions for the peaceful evacuation of wounded Hamas members from the Gaza Strip.

Last October's attack on Israel, orchestrated by Hamas and extremist Palestinian organizations, resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the kidnapping of approximately 250 hostages into the Gaza Strip. Israel retaliated with air strikes and a ground assault in Gaza. As per Israeli records, 101 individuals remain in captivity by Hamas. The exact number of survivors is hazy.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, have been underway for months to secure a truce and the release of hostages. However, these discussions have yet to yield substantial results.

Netanyahu under duress

Following the loss of six additional hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is experiencing heightened criticism. He stresses the importance of protecting strategic interests and insists on maintaining control over the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, a 14-kilometer strip bordering the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Both Hamas and Egypt demand that Israel withdraw its troops from this area.

The U.S. official clarified that the Philadelphi Corridor is not explicitly mentioned in the agreement, despite it incorporated the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from densely-populated areas in the Gaza Strip. There is ongoing debate over whether the Philadelphi Corridor falls under this category. "As a result of this disagreement, Israel has recently proposed a plan that aims to considerably reduce its presence in this corridor," he noted. A full Israeli troop withdrawal is only intended for the agreement's subsequent phase.

The European Union has expressed concern over the ongoing hostage situation and the impact it has on civilian lives. Despite the progress made in the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, the European Union has called for a comprehensive and humane solution, ensuring the release of all captives.

Given the current state of negotiations, the European Union has suggested deploying its mediators to help expedite the process and facilitate a permanent peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, ensuring the safety and well-being of all hostages and prisoners.

