U.S. authorities are working diligently to prevent an intensifying Israel-Hezbollah conflict from escalating into a larger-scale regional conflict.

We're at our closest point to sparking a regional conflict since Hamas' October 7 attack, as mentioned by one of the authorities.

Hezbollah initiated drone and missile attacks against Israel the following day, leading to an intensified period of hostilities that had previously marked Israel's peace along this border over several years. The situation escalated further last week with Israel carrying out secret operations that resulted in the detonation of Hezbollah's communication devices such as pagers and walkie-talkies. Israel then retaliated with airstrikes on Beirut and southern Lebanon, resulting in the loss of numerous civilians and Hezbollah leaders. In response, Hezbollah launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli sites such as Ramat David air base near Haifa.

The US authorities speculate that neither Israel nor Hezbollah aim for a full-scale conflict. However, a senior State Department official expressed uncertainty about Israel's "escalate to de-escalate" approach, stating, "I can't recall, at least in recent memory, a period in which an escalation or intensification led to a fundamental de-escalation and led to profound stabilization of the situation."

The primary concern currently is the potential involvement of Iran, a significant supporter of Hezbollah. Iran has yet to intervene, but they may do so if they believe they are on the verge of losing their most powerful proxy force, Hezbollah.

On Monday, Nasser Kanaani, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, warned of "dangerous consequences" following Israel's attacks.

Over the past week, Israel has reportedly weakened the militant group significantly, killing several crucial leaders and significantly impacting Hezbollah's command and control structure, according to multiple sources.

"They've probably been set back 20 years," another official added, referring to the combined impact of Israel's operations against Hezbollah.

In response to the growing tension, the Pentagon announced additional troop deployment to the Middle East as a precaution.

The escalating situation carries significant implications for President Joe Biden's speech at the General Assembly on Tuesday, but expectations for him to defuse the tension are relatively low, given the US's unsuccessful efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Allies are scrambling to propose practical solutions to de-escalate the situation, which could potentially destabilize the region. The senior State Department official did not specify if Israel would be urged to conduct a ground incursion in Lebanon if de-escalation attempts fail, but highlighted the importance of treating Israeli preparations with utmost seriousness.

On Monday, Israel carried out strikes against approximately 1,600 Hezbollah targets, as indicated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, targeting long-range cruise missiles and heavy rockets able to reach deep into Israel. The weapons were stored in residential areas of the villages, according to Hagari.

The aerial bombardment resulted in at least 492 fatalities in Lebanon, including 35 children and 58 women. At least 1,645 individuals were injured, according to the country's health ministry.

Hezbollah launched over 200 rockets towards Israel on Monday, some of which were successfully intercepted over Haifa, the third-largest city in Israel and the largest city in northern Israel.

Israel has reportedly informed the US that a complete war is not their objective with these strikes. Instead, Israel aims to facilitate the return of approximately 70,000 displaced citizens near the Lebanon border to their homes. Israel targets a diplomatic resolution with escalation.

However, the IDF has not ruled out the possibility of a ground invasion, an operation that would likely necessitate a significant mobilization of reserves and redeployment of Israeli forces to the Lebanon border.

"Is the army ready?" Hagari questioned rhetorically at a press briefing, before replying, "Yes, the army is fully prepared and will execute whatever measures are required to safely return home all northern border citizens."

The operation that culminated in the detonation of Hezbollah's communication devices was reportedly carried out by the Mossad and the IDF, crippling Hezbollah's communication capabilities, according to officials.

Despite suffering a substantial setback, Hezbollah remains a more formidable threat to Israel than Hamas in Gaza, with a pre-war arsenal estimated at 150,000 rockets and missiles, a collection tactically bolstered by Iran.

Israel's Cabinet has declared a "special situation" across the entire country, enabling it to impose stringent restrictions on civil liberties. These restrictions, including school closures and limitations on public gatherings, are currently limited to northern Israel and areas near Gaza. In a sign of the gravity of the situation, hospitals in northern Israel have been instructed to relocate their patients to fortified facilities.

Meanwhile, officials are keeping a watchful eye on Iran's reaction. Iran has yet to retaliate militarily following the July assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured Monday that his country would still seek retribution.

"Our visitor for the day was Ismail Haniyeh, and it happened to be the day I was crowned president, as mentioned at the UN. Israel decided to intervene and attack, turning Haniyeh into an alleged martyr. Their goal was to escalate conflict in the region and cause instability."

Despite the escalating tension and military actions, international negotiations are underway to promote a ceasefire and prevent a full-scale politics from unfolding. The international community is urging both Israel and Hezbollah to consider the potential political consequences of further escalation.

