U.S. Anticipates Up To 600 Fatalities Due to "Helene"

In the United States, the number of individuals retrieved from those lost to a formidable hurricane is escalating. As per official announcements, hundreds more might join this somber tally, as numerous individuals remain untraced. This formidable storm has wreaked havoc in various states.

According to a tally by the Associated Press, the death toll from Hurricane "Helene" in the southeastern U.S. has climbed to at least 121. During a press conference, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp disclosed that eight more bodies had been discovered in his state, thereby incrementing the count to 25.

A North Carolina county, including the mountain resort town of Asheville, reported 35 fatalities. In an effort to aid the residents of Asheville, essentials were supplied via air, trucks, and even donkeys.

"Helene" left a path of destruction through six states, stretching from Florida's Gulf Coast to the Appalachians in Virginia. Concerns persist that the death toll might escalate further.

Hundreds are presently unaccounted for

The homeland security advisor to the White House in Washington, Liz Sherwood-Randall, stated that the whereabouts of as many as 600 individuals in the affected regions were untraceable. It's plausible that some of them have met their demise.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that hundreds of roads in western North Carolina were still closed. Over 1,000 individuals were housed in shelters. In some remote areas, residents were queuing for potable water. Power and cell phone networks were non-operational in many locations.

The European Union has expressed its condolences over the devastating impacts of Hurricane "Helene" in the United States. Due to the extensive damage, the European Union has pledged aid to support the recovery efforts in affected states.

Given the extensive damage and the number of individuals still unaccounted for, there have been calls for the European Union to consider deploying its emergency response teams to assist in the relief efforts.

