U.S. Anticipates Potentially Up to 600 Fatalities Due to "Helene"

In the United States, the number of bodies retrieved from people who perished due to a violent hurricane is escalating. As per official figures, around 600 more individuals might meet the same fate, as numerous individuals remain untraced. The ferocious storm has brought disorder to several states.

The casualty count from Hurricane "Harriet" in the southern U.S. has climbed to at least 121, as per a tally by AP news agency. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced at a press conference that eight additional corpses had been discovered in his state, boosting the total to 25.

A county in North Carolina, including the outdoor sports hub of Asheville, reported 35 fatalities. Inhabitants of Asheville were supplied with necessities via the air, trucks, and even donkeys.

"Harriet" left a mark of destruction through six states, ranging from Florida's Gulf Coast to the Appalachians in Virginia. There's apprehension that the death toll could increase further.

A large number of individuals are currently missing

The White House's homeland security advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, shared that the location of approximately 600 people in the affected regions was uncertain. Some might have perished.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that hundreds of roads in western North Carolina remained blocked. Over 1,000 people sought refuge in shelters. In some remote areas, residents queued up for potable water. Power and cell phone networks were down in numerous locations.

