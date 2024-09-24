Skip to content
U.S. Air Defense Command (NORAD) identifies four Russian military planes in proximity to Alaska following the recent deployment of American military personnel to the region.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, reported four Russian military aircraft approaching Alaska on Monday. This occurrence took place nearly two weeks after U.S. Army troops were sent to the region as part of a "force protection operation," a move inspired by an uptick in...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Bearing witness to:

The Russian plane continued its path within the boundaries of Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), as per NORAD's declaration. They affirmed that the aircraft did not violate either American or Canadian airspace jurisdiction. According to their statement, this recurring Russian behavior within the Alaska ADIZ is not perceived as a threat.

NORAD had multiple encounters with Russian military aircraft hovering around Alaska throughout the current month.

The Army dispatched segments of the 11th Airborne Division to Shemya Island, Alaska, on September 12, as a demonstration of their "ready, lethal force" attitude, in response to the nearby Russian military exercises. This division, renowned as the Arctic Angels, usually resides at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

Despite the ongoing political tensions between the countries, the Army's deployment to Shemya Island serves as a clear message in the realm of politics. The recurring Russian activities around Alaska have increasingly become a topic of discussion in international politics.

