U.S. accuses an Afghan national of devising a terror scheme linked to Election Day

The law enforcement agency, the FBI, apprehended 27-year-old Nasir A. Tawhedi on a Monday. He's currently dealing with various accusations, including planning and attempting to offer assistance to ISIS.

This tale is developing and subject to further updates.

The ongoing situation has sparked intense interest in political circles due to Nasir's accusations. Regardless of the court's decision, this incident could have significant implications for the realm of politics.

