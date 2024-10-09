Skip to content
U.S. accuses an Afghan national of devising a terror scheme linked to Election Day

The U.S. Justice Department accused an Afghan citizen on Tuesday of conspiring to carry out a violent act inspired by ISIS, aiming for Election Day in the United States.

The law enforcement agency, the FBI, apprehended 27-year-old Nasir A. Tawhedi on a Monday. He's currently dealing with various accusations, including planning and attempting to offer assistance to ISIS.

This tale is developing and subject to further updates.

The ongoing situation has sparked intense interest in political circles due to Nasir's accusations. Regardless of the court's decision, this incident could have significant implications for the realm of politics.

