U.K. Calls Russian Ambassador, Targets Moscow-Owned Properties, and Charges Five Suspected Agents

The UK's Interior Minister, James Cleverly, revealed on Wednesday that they are expelling a Russian defense attaché. This individual is apparently an undisclosed military intelligence officer, as mentioned by the Foreign Office.

Additionally, several properties in the UK, which the government suspects have been used for intelligence purposes, are now stripped of their special diplomatic status. These properties include a building in Highgate, London, and a mansion in Seacox Heath, Sussex, in the south of England, owned by the Russian government.

Five Bulgarian nationals have been charged as part of an investigation related to alleged offences under the National Security Act. This investigation is part of a counterterrorism policing operation.

The alleged offences are linked to an arson attack on a business with ties to Ukraine. British prosecutors have verified that the incidents are related to "hostile activity in the UK in order to benefit a foreign state, namely Russia," according to Cleverly.

Since Russia's full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK has imposed several sanctions on the country. However, Putin has downplayed their impact, stating, "We have growth, and they have decline... They all have problems through the roof, not even comparable to our problems," clearly trying to undermine the implications of the Western nations' economic measures.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron characterised the latest countermeasures as a firm message to the Russian government that their actions will not go unnoticed. He added, "Since the illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s efforts to destabilize UK and European security have become increasingly bold."

In the past, Russia has responded to Western economic sanctions by barring numerous British figures from entering the country. In response to previous UK measures last year, the Russian government prohibited multiple British individuals from coming to Russia.

Cleverly cautioned the British people and government against embracing the expected responses from the Russian state, such as claims of Russophobia, conspiracy theories, and hysterical accusations. "This is not new, and we will not be swayed or fooled by Putin's bots, trolls, and lackeys."

