Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsRainfall

Typhoon Has Japan Tensed in Its Grip

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
The powerful typhoon resulted in destruction through heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.
The powerful typhoon resulted in destruction through heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

- Typhoon Has Japan Tensed in Its Grip

Storm "Shanshan" has Japan's citizens on high alert due to its heavy downpours and strong winds. As reported by Japan's national broadcaster NHK, the fatality count has climbed to four, with at least 96 individuals sustaining injuries. Despite the typhoon losing strength as it traversed northeast from Kyushu, the main southern island, it persisted in drenching large portions of the nation, leading to flooding and destruction, along with significant disruptions to traffic.

The Meteorological Agency continued to advise the public to stay cautious against the elevated risk of landslides and flooding. Sadly, three casualties were reported from a landslide in Aichi's central prefecture. On Shikoku, the country's smallest main island, an 80-year-old man met his untimely demise when the roof of his residence caved in, as per NHK. Typhoon "Shanshan", being the tenth of the season, had made landfall on Kyushu the previous day.

With the typhoon still causing rainfall, many areas experienced flooding and further damage. The excessive rainfall contributed to the ongoing risks of landslides and flooding.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Singer Melanie Müller lodges an appeal against her sentence. (Archived Picture)
Panorama

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
During a visit to New Zealand in November 2015, Maori King Tuheitia engaged with then-Prince...
Panorama

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office&

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public