- Typhoon Has Japan Tensed in Its Grip

Storm "Shanshan" has Japan's citizens on high alert due to its heavy downpours and strong winds. As reported by Japan's national broadcaster NHK, the fatality count has climbed to four, with at least 96 individuals sustaining injuries. Despite the typhoon losing strength as it traversed northeast from Kyushu, the main southern island, it persisted in drenching large portions of the nation, leading to flooding and destruction, along with significant disruptions to traffic.

The Meteorological Agency continued to advise the public to stay cautious against the elevated risk of landslides and flooding. Sadly, three casualties were reported from a landslide in Aichi's central prefecture. On Shikoku, the country's smallest main island, an 80-year-old man met his untimely demise when the roof of his residence caved in, as per NHK. Typhoon "Shanshan", being the tenth of the season, had made landfall on Kyushu the previous day.

With the typhoon still causing rainfall, many areas experienced flooding and further damage. The excessive rainfall contributed to the ongoing risks of landslides and flooding.

