Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

The seven-strong team led by ZDF reporter Alica Jung was in the hotel when the missile hit the building, the broadcaster said in Mainz. ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten spoke of a "further attack by Russia on the free press". ZDF will "continue to report on the war against the Ukrainian civilian population". ZDF reporter Alica Jung explained: "It is clear that there is no longer a safe place in Ukraine."

Pictures taken by an AFP photographer show extensive damage to the hotel, which is located on a street in Kharkiv's city center. An impact crater tore open the façade of the high-rise building over several floors. Many windows are broken, the lobby is damaged and bent metal parts were scattered on the street in front of the building.

Kharkiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks in recent days - including on Sunday: regional governor Oleg Sinegubov spoke of 28 injured civilians. Residential buildings, offices and cafés were hit on Sunday night, explained Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov. "On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid," emphasized Terekhov.

