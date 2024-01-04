Emergency - Two-year-old girl walks alone through Erfurt

A two-year-old girl was walking alone through Erfurt on Wednesday. As the police reported on Thursday, the little girl had got dressed at home and sneaked out of the apartment unnoticed. A police patrol saw the toddler by chance about 500 meters away and picked her up. Meanwhile, the girl's mother made an emergency call - the officers took the two-year-old back home to her parents.

Source: www.stern.de