Two-year-old girl drowned: mother under investigation for breach of duty of supervision

The two-year-old girl who was recovered dead from the Lauchert river in Bingen, Swabia, drowned. This was the result of the autopsy. The police are now investigating the mother, who may have breached her duty of supervision.

A two-year-old drowned in the Lauchert in Bingen in Baden-Württemberg.aussiedlerbote.de

Following the death of a two-year-old girl in Bingen, Swabia, the child's mother is being investigated. The 24-year-old woman is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter, said public prosecutor Ronny Stengel. It is suspected that she violated her duty of supervision. The investigation into the case has not yet been completed. There are currently no suspicions against the father. The investigators assumed that the father was not present at the time in question.

Girl was not wearing pyjamas after all

According to the police on Monday, the two-year-old had probably left her parents' house late Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5 pm. According to the investigators, the girl was wearing full everyday clothes and sneakers and not just pajamas, as the family had initially stated.

The two-year-old was rescued dead from the Lauchert by divers on Tuesday. The family's home is located in the immediate vicinity of the river.

An autopsy has now revealed that the girl drowned. According to the public prosecutor's office in Hechingen and the Ravensburg police headquarters, there is no evidence so far of any violence or outside involvement in the child's death. "Whether and to what extent a breach of the duty of supervision was (partly) responsible for the girl's death is the subject of the ongoing investigation," they said.

Source: www.stern.de

