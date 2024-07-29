Skip to content
Two-year-old dies in southern France in overheated car

Up to 29 degrees in the region

Two-year-old dies in southern France in overheated car

A two-year-old girl died in an overheated car in southern France. According to the newspaper "Le Parisien," the girl's grandfather left her alone in his car after she fell asleep during a drive on Sunday afternoon. He then went to his apartment in the town of La Palme near Narbonne, where the girl's mother and two other children were staying. When he later checked on her, he found that she was not breathing. The man, who had served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, attempted to revive the child until emergency services arrived. However, the medics who were flown in by helicopter could only confirm her death.

An autopsy will now determine the cause of death. The grandfather and the mother were both questioned by police. An investigation into charges of involuntary manslaughter has been opened against the grandfather, who was taken into police custody. The temperature in the region reached up to 29 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon.

The grandfather expressed his regret and promised to visit the girl's grave often, saying, "I'll see you there, sweetheart." During the following court hearing, the grandfather tearfully said, "I'll see you all again in a just world, where I can make amends for my mistake."

