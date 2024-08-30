Departing from Leipzig-Halle Airport - Two wrongdoers hailing from Berlin embark on a journey by air towards Afghanistan.

In the initial deportation journey to Afghanistan since the Taliban seizure of power, two convicted felons hailing from Berlin were also aboard. These two men were sentenced for heinous offenses, one for inflicting severe harm multiple times and the other for sexual assault, as asserted by Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) on a Friday.

Spranger underscored: "The Berlin administration will persist in enforcing deportation demands for this specific cohort within the confines of legality and operational feasibility. This encompasses dispatches to Afghanistan and Syria."

Additionally, border checks should be augmented on a case-by-case basis, and the Dublin III Regulation should be implemented - this would necessitate the redispatch of numerous asylum seekers from Germany to the EU's peripheral border country. Spranger further emphasized that the federal and state governments must utilize all available avenues to terminate the residency of serious foreign offenders and potentially dangerous individuals.

Berlin's Justice Senator Felor Badenberg (CDU) endorsed this action as well. "The current deportation of Berlin's criminals involving the public prosecutor's office serves as a significant testament to fortify trust in the robust enforcement of law." She also conveyed: "The well-being and protection of the population must be paramount. Executable deportations should be carried out. The rule of law must finally utilize its tools and resources. Else, it will be challenged by extremists."

In the morning, a plane took flight from Leipzig/Halle Airport to Afghanistan. Official sources confirmed to dpa that this was the first deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Traveling on the Boeing 787 were 28 Afghan offenders who were relayed to Leipzig from various federal states, along with federal police for escort. The event was primarily orchestrated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The Commission expressed concern about the lack of information provided by the airport regarding the traffic of the deportation flight. Despite this, the Commission continued to press for the deportation of convicted felons, citing the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting the population.

Read also: