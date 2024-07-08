Serious accident - Two women die in car accident in Norden

At a collision between a car and a truck in Norden, in the Aurich district, two women have died. A 68-year-old female driver is believed to have driven her car onto a federal road according to initial findings by investigators, the police reported. A truck then collided with the car and pushed it into a ditch.

The 68-year-old woman and her 66-year-old passenger were so severely injured in the impact that they both died at the scene of the accident. The truck driver was lightly injured. The police are now investigating how the accident occurred.

The accident occurred in Lower Saxony, specifically in the district of Aurich. The collision involved a car and a truck on a federal road. The emergency services were quickly alerted due to the severe nature of the car accident. Despite the efforts of the police and medical personnel, both women in the car passed away at the site of the accident.

