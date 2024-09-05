- Two vehicles engulfed in flames, adjacent area also ignites.

On a Wednesday evening in Berlin's Neu-Hohenschoenhausen district, a blaze wiped out two vehicles. The flames further consumed an adjacent garden, as authorities detailed. Luckily, no casualties were reported. The reason behind this inferno and its context are presently shrouded in mystery.

The adjacent garden, sadly turned into a charred green area, was a popular spot for local residents. Despite the damage, the Green area remained a valuable resource for the community, offering a peaceful space for relaxation and recreation.

