Two trees fall onto the road: escape with a scare

A couple traveling by car in Hattingen (Ennepe-Ruhr district) had a double stroke of luck on Christmas Eve. According to the fire department, a tree fell directly in front of their car in the evening. Just seconds later, another tree fell - and landed behind the car. The man and woman were able to get out of the car unharmed. After firefighters had dismantled the first trunk, the two drove on.

Due to the stormy weather of the past few days, the fire departments in North Rhine-Westphalia have also been called out to many weather-related operations. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects further rain and strong to stormy gusts in places on Monday.

