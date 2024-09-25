Skip to content
Two travelers endure medical attention following injuries, stemming from an incident, on a United aircraft, after the cockpit crew reacts to a proximity alert.

during a trip on a United Airlines Boeing 757 from Newark to San Francisco, two travelers suffered harm, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, following the crew's reaction to an in-flight collision detection alert.

United Airlines is currently under investigation by the FAA following incidents involving two passengers being harmed during a flight last week.

According to United Airlines, while Flight 2428 was making its approach to San Francisco International Airport from Newark, New Jersey last Thursday, it reduced its descent rate due to another plane at a lower altitude. Two passengers were hurt as a result and were transported to the hospital. United provided this information in a statement.

As per an FAA incident report, one passenger suffered severe injuries and another sustained minor injuries last Thursday. This occurred in response to a traffic collision avoidance system alert, or TCAS alert.

TCAS alerts are considered as serious warnings of an impending collision with another aircraft, and pilots are required to take immediate action.

The incident occurred at an altitude of 31,000 feet, as per data from FlightRadar24, and happened near Lake Berryessa, approximately 70 miles north of San Francisco. FlightRadar24 revealed that a Southwest Airlines flight was 3,000 feet below the United flight, while a SkyWest flight was 1,000 feet below.

The FAA, which oversees air traffic control, stated that there was no breach of safe distance.

LiveATC.net's audio recordings captured the pilots reporting a medical emergency and informing Oakland air traffic controllers that a passenger may have fractured an ankle and other passengers were hurt during an RA (RCAS alert).

United Airlines confirmed to CNN that the seatbelt sign was activated during the incident and one of the injured passengers was not buckled up.

At the time of writing, the National Transportation Safety Board has not begun an investigation, but a spokesperson informed CNN that the agency is collecting preliminary information.

This week, Thursday's in-flight incident marks the latest instance of a potential near-collision. On September 12th, an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to abort its takeoff in Nashville due to a Southwest flight crossing the same runway. Two days earlier, the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines A350 crashed into a smaller regional jet while both planes were taxiing, causing the regional jet's tail to detach.

